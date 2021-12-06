Experts say the military, under commander in chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, is set on neutralizing Suu Kyi as a political threat by subjecting her to even harsher treatment than she endured during her years confined to her lakeside home in Yangon. Though Suu Kyi was barred from leaving during most of these two decades, the public knew of her whereabouts, and she was able to make brief appearances from behind the gates of her home and speak to diplomats.