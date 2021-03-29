On Saturday afternoon, as he was playing in the street with friends, security forces shot him in the head, the single bullet piercing his skull and killing him instantly. He was one of more than 100 people killed over the weekend, including increasing numbers of children, by Myanmar security forces, as they crush all opposition to the Feb. 1 military coup. At least seven of the dead were children below the age of 16.

“We miss him,” said Khin Su Hlaing, his mother, through tears. “The house is silent without him.”

The Myanmar military’s targeting of children, civilians and peaceful protesters, human rights experts say, constitute acts of terrorism, designed to subjugate a population that has risen up against the army’s seizure of power. After an especially bloody weekend, protesters and human rights groups are calling for stronger action from the international community, and warn that children are at particular risk.

“These are barbaric criminal acts, calculated to provoke a state of terror in the general public with the purpose of terrorizing the entire population,” says Marzuki Darusman, a member of the Special Advisory Council on Myanmar and the former chair of a United Nations fact-finding mission that investigated the military’s crimes against Rohingya Muslims. “The actions of the Myanmar military are the actions of a terrorist group, under any United Nations definition of the term.”

The council wants the Myanmar military’s actions referred to the International Criminal Court, and for the international community to join with countries like the United States in sanctioning the military’s enterprises and cutting off any economic lifeline to the generals.

UNICEF, meanwhile, said longer-term consequences of the crisis on children could be “catastrophic” as delivery of critical services for children, including key vaccines and vitamin supplements, has already ground to a halt in the impoverished country.

UNICEF’s tallies show more than 35 children have been killed by the security forces over the past two months since the Myanmar military took power. More than 450 people have died in total.

The Myanmar military, an institution with a long history of human rights abuses and war crimes against civilian populations, took power in a Feb. 1 coup, deposing the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military claimed widespread election fraud in a vote last November which saw Suu Kyi and her party win by a landslide.

The same day the military was marking Armed Forces Day, Sai Wai Yan was playing with his friends in the Mingalar Taung Nyunt neighborhood, where railway workers and their families live in dormitories provided by the government. Security forces had increased their presence in the area since the workers went on strike over the coup.

A neighbor living close to the 13 year-old’s family said he heard the sound of gunfire, and rushed out onto the street where he saw Sai Wai Yan. Security forces entered the neighborhood after they saw some garbage cans blocking the street.

“They came in, and asked who did that,” the neighbor said, speaking anonymously over fears for his safety. “They started shooting after that.”

That same afternoon, in other parts of the country, children were similarly gunned down. One was 14-year-old Pan Ei Phyu in the central city of Meiktila, whose mother rushed to close all doors when she saw soldiers coming down her street, according to BBC’s Burmese edition, but was too late.

Another, 11-year-old Aye Myat Thu, was killed in Mawlamyine, a trading port in southeast Myanmar. She was buried along with her recent drawing of Hello Kitty and her favorite toys and books.

Soldiers surrounded Sai Wai Yan’s body after he fell to the ground and dragged it away, multiple witnesses said. His family waited more than a day before they were able to hold a funeral for him, negotiating with officials at a military hospital to claim the corpse.

As the family prepared the body for its final resting place, they tried their best to hide the gunshot wound to his head. They applied “thanaka” to his face, a distinctive yellow paste that people in Myanmar use to protect their skin, and laid him in a coffin, surrounded by yellow chrysanthemums, red and pink roses and white jasmine flowers.

Everyone present raised their hands in the three finger salute, a symbol of anti-military resistance popularized first by the Hunger Games film trilogy and later protesters in Thailand. They substituted religious rites and prayers with cries of the “revolution must succeed” and draped a flag of the National League for Democracy, Suu Kyi’s party, over the coffin.

“We won’t forget this day until the end of the world,” his mother said, screaming and crying hysterically.

The next day, on Monday, his family set up a small altar for the boy, placing offerings of his favorite food — sugar cane juice and fried rice topped with an egg — in front of his smiling portrait. They sang his favorite song, Nyi Lay, meaning younger brother, by Myo Gyi. He was singing it, too, that morning just hours before his death, they said.

“Our lives are very short, just like a flame. We are all going to be ashes,” says the song.