The international community’s response has largely been led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which named an envoy to deal with the situation. The envoy, a diplomat from Brunei, has not been granted access to the country. Western sanctions, including those imposed by the United States, have done little to change the calculus on the ground. ASEAN and others have pushed for a cease fire, but Myanmar’s military has not honored promises to end hostilities.