It says “the channel of the dialogue between (North Korea) and the U.S. is more and more narrowing” due to such a U.S. attitude.

The North’s statement comes as North Korea is escalating its pressures on the United States over a stalemate in nuclear negotiations.

North Korea has demanded the United States work out mutually acceptable proposals to salvage the nuclear diplomacy by year’s end.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD