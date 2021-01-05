In his opening speech, KCNA cites Kim as saying the previous state developmental goals set in a 2016 congress “were not met in almost all areas to a great extent.”
He says North Korea “must not repeat the painful lessons.”
This year’s congress comes as Kim faces the toughest challenge of nine-year rule because of what he calls “multiple crises” __ an economy hammered by pandemic-caused border closings, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions.
North Korea has said it will lay out a new five-year development plan at the ongoing congress.
