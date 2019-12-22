“We have never asked anyone if they go to a temple or a mosque while implementing government schemes,” Modi said Sunday at a rally in Delhi. He accused opposition parties of stoking fear and spreading lies about the measure.

The law creates an expedited path to citizenship for migrants of six religions practiced in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but excludes Islam. Eighty percent of India is Hindu, but the country is home to nearly 200 million Muslims, one of the largest Muslim populations in the world.

AD

AD

Protests continued across India on Sunday as Modi addressed a massive crowd in the capital. Authorities have banned gatherings, suspended Internet and shut down public transport. Several of the demonstrations have been led by students and other citizens, a growing challenge for the Modi government. More than 50 legal challenges have been filed against the citizenship law in the country’s top court. It’s scheduled to hear them in January.

The passage of the law has heightened concerns that Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, are trying to turn India into a Hindu state in which Muslims are increasingly marginalized.

“The law does not impact 1.3 billion Indian citizens,” Modi said in his address. “This law will not change anything for them.”

AD

But powerful Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi’s closest aide, has declared repeatedly that a nationwide citizenship registry, or NRC, for which everyone will be required to provide documentary evidence of citizenship, will soon follow.

AD

“First, we will bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill and will give citizenship to the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain and Christian refugees, the religious minorities from the neighboring nations,” Shah said in April. “Then, we will implement NRC to flush out the infiltrators from our country.”

Critics say the registry will impact Muslim citizens. A similar exercise carried out in the BJP-ruled state of Assam resulted in the exclusion of 1.9 million people who are at the risk of becoming stateless or being sent to detention centers.

Modi denied that there were detention centers in the country. “Nobody is sending the country's Muslims to detention centers nor are there any detention centers in India,” he said in Delhi. Local media in Assam report that construction of a detention center the size of seven football fields has been underway since September.

In the northeastern states bordering Bangladesh, China and Myanmar, opposition to the law is rooted in concerns about demographic changes that could alter the indigenous language and culture.

AD

AD

Police action against protesters has also spurred anger. Police in Delhi, stormed a university campus, fired tear gas into a library and assaulted students. Police in the large northern state of Uttar Pradesh, police responded to violent protests by detaining thousands.

The United States advised its citizens in India to “exercise caution” in light of the continued protests. Sam Brownback, the U.S. ambassador for international religious freedom, urged India to “abide by its constitutional commitments, including on religious freedom.”

Outside India, demonstrators in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia have also protested the law.

AD