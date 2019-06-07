In this photo from Oct. 13, 2016, guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur operates in the South China Sea as part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group. A Chinese destroyer came aggressively close to a U.S. Navy ship in the South China Sea, forcing it to maneuver to prevent a collision, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said Oct. 2, 2016. (Diana Quinlan/U.S. Navy/AP)

The U.S. Navy accused a Russian ship of “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct after an incident Friday in the Philippine Sea caused a near-collision between a Russian destroyer and the American guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville.

The Russian Pacific Fleet countered that it was the U.S. vessel that had engaged in dangerous maneuvering, forcing the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinodgradov to take emergency action, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

According to the statement from Cmdr. Clay Doss of the U.S. Seventh Fleet, the Chancellorsville was recovering its helicopter while maintaining a steady course when the Russian ship came from behind and “accelerated and closed to an unsafe distance of ~50-100 feet.”

“This unsafe action forced Chancellorsville to execute all engines back full and to maneuver to avoid collision,” the statement added.

Since January 2018, the Pentagon has been unfolding a new long-term strategy that refocuses the U.S. military on competition with Russia and China, which have both been building up and modernizing their militaries.

Over the years there have been a number of close encounters between U.S. and Russian forces, often in the form of Russian aircraft buzzing U.S. Navy ships.

Read more:

What it looks like when Russian attack jets fly ‘dangerously close’ to a Navy ship

3 maps that show how Russia and NATO might accidentally escalate into war

The Navy is resurrecting a fleet to protect the East Coast and North Atlantic from Russia

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news