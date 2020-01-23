Rescuers have been searching since an avalanche swept the South Korean team and their guides on Friday. Fresh snowfall and smaller avalanches on the trail have made the operation difficult. Authorities had mobilized army experts, mountaineering guides and local villagers to help in the search.

AD

Attempts were being made to pull out the rescue team from the avalanche site but weather conditions were delaying the effort. It could take weeks or months for the snow to melt and for the bodies to surface.

The missing South Koreans were two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s, all teachers who were doing volunteer work in Nepal.