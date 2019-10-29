The previous record for climbing the 14 peaks was seven years, 10 months and six days. It was set by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho.

Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks in Kathmandu, which equipped the expedition, said Purja was safely descending from the summit.

A former soldier in the British army, Purja began his mission on April 23 with a climb of Mount Annpurna in Nepal. He scaled Mount Everest on May 22.

