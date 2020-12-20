NEW DELHI — Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the country's parliament Sunday at the request of the prime minister because of an internal party feud.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's asked for the legislative body to be dissolved so that he wouldn't have to step down from power, bringing the country to the brink of a constitutional crisis..

Two communist parties merged and formed a government in 2017 with the understanding that the leaders would trade places as prime minister after two-and-half years. Oli, however, has been reluctant to step down.

Gagan Thapa, a member of the parliament called the step “unconstitutional and undemocratic.”

Fresh parliamentary elections will be held between April and May 2021 — a year early — according to Indian media reports citing the president’s office.

Nepal, wedged between superpowers China and India is a relatively new democracy. In 2008, the country became a democratic republic by abolishing the 240-year-old monarchy.

Adhikari reported from Kathmandu, Nepal.