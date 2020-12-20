Two communist parties merged and formed a government in 2017 with the understanding that the leaders would trade places as prime minister after two-and-half years. Oli, however, has been reluctant to step down.
Gagan Thapa, a member of the parliament called the step “unconstitutional and undemocratic.”
Fresh parliamentary elections will be held between April and May 2021 — a year early — according to Indian media reports citing the president’s office.
Nepal, wedged between superpowers China and India is a relatively new democracy. In 2008, the country became a democratic republic by abolishing the 240-year-old monarchy.
Adhikari reported from Kathmandu, Nepal.