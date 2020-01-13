It said it was asking “airlines offices, immigration, customs and shops inside the airport” to stop using heaters and air conditioners.

A spokesman for Kathmandu’s Tribhuwan International Airport, Deo Chandra Lal Karna, said the power situation was under control and the request from the aviation authority was a precautionary measure.

Power outages are common in Nepal, though the situation has improved over the past two years as the government has made a priority of supplying electricity.

Were there to be disruptions at the international airport it could affect what the government has dubbed Visit Nepal Year 2020 in anticipation of welcoming 2 million tourists.

All the power generated in Nepal comes from hydropower plants on its fast-flowing mountain rivers.

Though Nepal has the potential to generate much more power than needed from these rivers, the lack of funds, frequent changes in government, political instability, corruption and a communist insurgency that lasted a decade have slowed down building of these power plants.

About a third of Nepal’s power is imported from neighboring India to make up for the shortfall.