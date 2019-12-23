North Korea has warned that what “Christmas gift” it gives the U.S. depends on what action Washington takes.

One of the new satellite images taken Dec. 19 shows the March 16 Factory near Pyongyang, where North Korea manufactures trucks used as mobile launchers for its long-range missiles.

Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia nonproliferation program at the Middlebury Institute, tweeted that the construction appeared to be an expansion of the factory.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since a February summit between leaders Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un fell apart.

Earlier this month, North Korea carried out two major tests at its long-range rocket launch and missile engine testing site in the country’s northwest.

The other images released by Planet Labs show that site before and after the Dec. 7 test.

