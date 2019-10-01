The protesters are enraged that Parliament last term passed a law that reduces the authority of the Corruption Eradication Commission, a key body in fighting endemic graft in the country.
They are also demanding the new lawmakers change articles in the proposed criminal code, including one that would criminalize a variety of sexual activities such a premarital sex.
