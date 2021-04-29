More than half a dozen of the country’s top rugby players, including All Blacks captain Sam Cane, have threatened to block the deal, worried it could ruin the team’s relationship with fans. Rugby is close to a national religion in New Zealand, and media outlets ran live coverage of Thursday’s vote. Generations of New Zealanders have someone in their family who has played rugby.
“We believe there is a risk that this special bond and the nature of what rugby means to New Zealanders, players and spectators alike, is at risk in the proposed transaction,” the New Zealand Rugby Players Association wrote in a letter ahead of the vote.
Players also are concerned the deal could leave the Māori and Pacific culture associated with the team open to foreign exploitation, including the haka — the famous ceremonial dance the All Blacks perform before each game.
The debate over rugby’s future in New Zealand comes after soccer fans in England helped to torpedo the proposed European Super League, whose critics said was too commercial, and too American in its outlook.
“In the week that we’ve seen greed try to take ownership of our national game via their European Super league, #nzrfu seek to sell a New Zealand sporting treasure — absolute madness disguised as being in the best interests of the Kiwi grass roots rugby,” one England-based sports fan wrote on Twitter.
In 2019, Silver Lake — a Silicon Valley investor with a history of high-profile tech deals including Airbnb, Dell and Twitter — acquired a 10 percent stake in City Football Group, which owns English Premier League club Manchester City and soccer teams in the United States, Australia and China. Silver Lake didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment Thursday.
Rugby has a far smaller fan base than soccer. Yet the All Blacks have managed to develop an indomitable reputation as the most successful rugby team of all time, with a win rate of close to 80 percent. They held the No. 1 ranking for almost a decade, and have won two out of the last three Rugby World Cups.
Some worry the deal will damage that reputation if the All Blacks are forced to play inconsequential matches in a bid to get the game in front of new fans, including in the United States.
“I can see that diluting the brand and the aura around the All Blacks,” David Moffett, a former chief executive of New Zealand Rugby, told the country’s state broadcaster.
Proponents of the deal say it is necessary to inject money into the sport, especially at a grass roots level to engage younger players and invest in the increasingly popular women's version of the game. New Zealand rugby was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, recording a loss last year.
“It’s been pretty obvious for a few years now that New Zealand rugby needs financial investment,” said Louisa Wall, a former women’s rugby player and now a government lawmaker. “To me, [the deal is] a no-brainer.”