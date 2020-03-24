He added that he hoped to reschedule the Olympics as a proof of human victory over the coronavirus pandemic.
Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.
Abe said he expects the pandemic to be over by next year and the Olympics can be held by the summer of 2021 at the latest.
