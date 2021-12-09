Beijing claims that Taiwan, a self-governed democracy, is part of China and has pledged to unite the island with China by force if necessary. For years, Beijing has competed for Taiwan’s remaining handful of diplomatic allies, while also threatening countries, companies and organizations that treat Taiwan as a state.
Following Nicaragua’s announcement, Taiwan is left with little more than a dozen diplomatic partners.
“Another brilliant victory,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted on the microblog Weibo. China’s representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, said his country “highly commended” the decision.
Chinese state media said representatives from the Chinese and Nicaraguan government would meet for talks in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Friday.
In a statement posted on Twitter on Friday in Asia, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the development.
“It’s with great regret we end diplomatic ties with Nicaragua,” it said, adding that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega had “disregarded” a “long-standing friendship” and cooperation.
“Taiwan remains unbowed [and] will continue as a force for good in the world,” it said.
Mary Beth Sheridan contributed to this report.