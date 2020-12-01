The ad has been viewed about 25 million times across Twitter and YouTube. It has been shared or liked nearly 80,000 times on Twitter, but negative reactions accelerated this week, with likes only outnumbering dislikes on YouTube by a few thousand.

Japan’s national identity is based partly on a myth of itself as a monoethnic nation. This has fueled the marginalization of the indigenous Ainu people in the past, and discrimination against ethnic Koreans and Chinese, biracial Japanese people and immigrants.

Many commenters said Nike was exaggerating the scale of discrimination and it was unfair to single out Japan. Some threatened to boycott Nike products.

Japanese-American tennis player Naomi Osaka, who is sponsored by Nike, has helped to stir a debate about racism in Japan after speaking out about the Black Lives Matter movement, drawing a mixture of support and criticism on social media here and even reportedly discomforting some of her Japanese corporate sponsors.

In the video, one girl is seen looking at an image of Osaka framed by the question, “Is she American? Japanese?” — reflecting the tone of some of the comments the tennis star has faced.

The girls featured in the video include an ethnic Korean and another who looks biracial like Osaka, as well as a third girl who is bullied at school and online. Footage of them practicing with a soccer ball is interspersed with images of them questioning their struggle to fit in.

“I sometimes think … Who am I? … Is there anything I can do,” the girls ask themselves. “Am I a disappointment? Am I not normal?”

The girls are stared at, singled out, shunned and bullied at school, and continue to question themselves. “I wish I could ignore them all,” the girls say.

But the advertisement ends with an inspiring message as the girls perform starring roles on the soccer field and conclude that they don’t have to conform.

“Someday we will see a world when everyone will become able to live as they are,” the girls say. “But we can’t wait for that.”

The video is entitled “The Future Isn’t Waiting,” with the hashtag #YouCantStopUs.

Journalist Shuji Shinohara wrote that the initial reaction on Twitter had been largely positive, but negative comments started to outweigh positive ones on Monday, possibly led by influential commentators.

“There is racism in every country, and not just in Japan,” one person commented. “I am sure you have made different versions for each of the United States, Britain, France and other countries?”

Another described the video as “awful,” saying: “It’s as if they are trying to say this kind of discrimination is everywhere in Japan.”

Author and former police detective Tadanobu Bando said he wasn’t denying there was discrimination in Japan.

“But this commercial describing Japan, where there is not so much racism, does not sit well with me and I feel they are trying to impose a certain impression,” he tweeted, in a comment liked or retweeted over 12,000 times. “I do have Nikes, but they are made by people who make a commercial that disparage people for their own sales. It’s nauseating to wear them, and I don’t think I would wear them.”

Some commentators accused Nike of hypocrisy, citing reports the company had used forced labor by ethnic Uighurs in China, a mostly Muslim minority group who have faced mass internment in reeducation camps.

Artist Tomomi Shimizu, who drew a manga about the persecution faced by Uighurs, said the video made her “feel sick,” and quoted Vice President Pence’s criticism of Nike for ignoring the “abuse of human rights” in China.

But others were more enthusiastic, expressing pride in wearing Nike, or pointing out that the response to the video was “proof there is discrimination in this country.”

“Nike’s commercial is amazing!,” wrote Kumiko Mori, a culinary expert and blogger. “This is the first time I’ve see a commercial that so openly approaches the issue of racial discrimination! Got goose bumps!”

The fact that the debate was happening at all was something of a revelation in Japan.

“The very fact that the number of dislikes and likes are going head to head suggests that this ad needed to be produced,” wrote one commenter.

Yuma Endo, who described himself as a marketing company CEO, wrote in a blog post that the response only served to prove that “angry elderly men” are not the target for Nike’s campaign.

