TOKYO — Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn plans a news conference later Friday that would be his first since he was arrested in November on financial misconduct allegations.

He had scheduled a news conference in April during a previous release from detention, but he was rearrested instead and his lawyers released a video statement.

Ghosn is out on bail and is awaiting trial on charges of falsifying financial documents on retirement compensation and charges of breach of trust by diverting Nissan Motor Co. money for personal gain. He has spent 130 days in detention over the two arrests.

Ghosn says he is innocent.

The Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo announced the news conference, which would take place as the Group of 20 summit is being held in Osaka, Japan.

