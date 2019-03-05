In this May 12, 2016, photo, former Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during the press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japan’s Kyodo News service said Tuesday, March 5, 2019, a Tokyo court has okayed release of detained Nissan ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn on bail. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

TOKYO — Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn may leave detention as early as Wednesday, after a Tokyo court approved his release on 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail, rejecting an appeal by prosecutors.

He said in a statement, “I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations.”

Ghosn’s lawyer in Japan, Junichiro Hironaka, said the legal team offered conditions for his release, such as a surveillance camera at the doorway and a promise not to use the internet.

The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance has been detained since November and is charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

Jean-Yves Le Borgne, Ghosn’s French lawyer, cautioned that prosecutors still had leeway to file new charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.