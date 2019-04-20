SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has issued a relatively mild criticism of White House national security adviser John Bolton over a recent interview he gave.

State media on Saturday cited First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui as criticizing Bolton for telling Bloomberg News that the U.S. would need more evidence of North Korea’s disarmament commitment before a third leaders’ summit.

Choe described Bolton’s comments as having “no charm” and being “dim-sighted”

Her criticism is much softer than the North’s typical fiery rhetoric usually directed at the U.S. and South Korea.

North Korea blames the U.S. for deadlocked nuclear negotiations. Some observers say the North is avoiding harsh rhetoric at the U.S. to keep diplomacy alive.

On Thursday, the North demanded U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo be removed from nuclear negotiations.

