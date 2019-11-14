He says North Korea has no interest in talks if they are aimed at buying time without discussing solutions.
The negotiations have faltered since a February summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Vietnam collapsed after the U.S. side rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.
