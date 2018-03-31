A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women’s activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Pakistan’s capital Islamabad for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her in 2012, was hoping to visit her Swat Valley hometown but that the trip depended on security clearances from the government. (B.K. Bangash/Associated Press)

MINGORA, Pakistan — Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls’ education.

Amid tight security, Youzafzai along with her parents landed in the Swat Valley town Saturday morning.

According to her uncle Mahmoodul Hassan, she is visiting her home and also plans to meet with her friends and relatives.

Security was visibly beefed up in Mingora the previous day.

