FILE - This July 25, 2019, file photo provided by the North Korean government shows a test of a missile launch in North Korea. North Korea on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 said that its rubber-stamp parliament will hold its second meeting of the year on Aug. 29. It follows weeks of intensified North Korean weapons tests and belligerent statements over U.S.-South Korea military exercises and the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States.

SEOUL, South Korea — There’s no question that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in full control of his nation.

But a recent change to the way he’s being formally described in the constitution may allow him even more leverage in negotiations over his nuclear program.

The constitution makes clear that Kim’s role as chairman of the new State Affairs Commission makes him the supreme leader. But it now adds he also “represents the country,” a role that used to be reserved for the parliament speaker.

The change, which shows Kim’s further consolidation of his already formidable powers, could allow him to act more clearly as a diplomat on the world stage, technically signing a peace treaty with President Donald Trump, for instance, or giving speeches at the U.N. General Assembly.

