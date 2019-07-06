Australian student Alek Sigley arrives at the airport in Tokyo on Thursday on July 4, 2019. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

North Korea accused an Australian student of engaging in “spying acts” that led to his expulsion after nine days in detention, the country’s state media said Saturday.

The claim carried by the state-run Korea Central News Agency was the first comment by North Korea on the student, Alek Sigley, who had been pursuing a master's degree at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang since 2018.

The statement appears to send a warning to the small cadre of foreigners in North Korea to stay away from independent social media posts or having links with websites and other outlets following affairs in the North.

The KCNA report said Sigley, who was released Thursday, carried out anti-North Korea propaganda and committed espionage by providing data and photos to foreign media outlets critical of North Korea.

“Investigation revealed that at the instigation of the NK News and other anti-DPRK media he handed over several times the data and photos he collected and analyzed while combing Pyongyang by making use of the identity card of a foreign student,” the KCNA said.

The statement claimed Sigley “admitted his spying acts” and “repeatedly asked for pardon” before his was deported.

[Student deported by North Korea: “I’m okay.”]

Sigley, 29, wrote extensively about his life as a rare foreign student studying in Pyongyang, on his blog and for international media. His writings highlighted North Korea’s culture and society with focus on quirks and trivia of everyday life in the communist nation.

NK News, a North Korea-focused news outlet based in Seoul, rejected Pyongyang’s claim that Sigley had been committing “anti-DPRK incitement” for the outlet. Sigley contributed six columns to NK News between January and April.

“Alek Sigley’s well-read columns presented an apolitical and insightful view of life in Pyongyang which we published in a bid to show vignettes of ordinary daily life in the capital to our readers,” the chief executive of NK News, Chad O’Carroll, said in a statement.

O’Carroll called North Korea’s claims about Sigley work a “misrepresentation which we reject.”

Sigley also founded and ran Tongil Tours, a company that provides educational tours to North Korea.

KCNA said the North Korean government deported him “on humanitarian grounds” after he pleaded guilty for espionage charges and asked for forgiveness.

Sigley was released after Swedish diplomats met with North Korean authorities. The Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang provides consular assistance to citizens of Australia, which has a limited diplomatic presence in North Korea.

Sigley issued a statement on Friday thanking Swedish diplomats for their intervention, but did not mention the reason he had been detained.

Read more

Purged? Not purged? North Korean official reemerges in public.

Why was this North Korean official executed?

Watch: Post’s Anna Fifield says North Korea studies what appeals to Trump

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news