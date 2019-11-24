It was Kim’s first known visit to frontline troops since he entered nuclear talks with the United States last year.

Those talks remains stalled since Kim’s second summit with President Donald Trump in February.

KCNA says Kim ordered artillery troops to fire before indicating the target for them. It says the troops “fully showed their gun firing skills” and “delighted the supreme leader.”

Seoul’s Defense Ministry expressed regret over the drills, saying they violated last year’s tension-reduction deals between the Koreas.

