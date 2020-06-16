By Associated Press June 16, 2020 at 4:15 AM EDTSEOUL, South Korea — North Korea confirms it destroyed inter-Korean office and has cut all communication lines with South Korea.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy