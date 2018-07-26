Visitors look at the names of U. S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at the Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul. (Ahn Young-Joon/AP)

SEOUL — North Korea is expected to hand over the remains of a number of U.S. service members who were killed during the Korean War on Friday, the 65th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting, according to reports in South Korean media.

If the exchange happens, it would mean that one part of the agreement reached between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12 had been partially fulfilled — albeit at a slower time frame than many had anticipated.

Yonhap News agency reported on Thursday that North Korea had accepted 100 wooden transit caskets that it planned to use to return the remains on Friday. U.S. Forces Korea had moved the caskets into the de-militarized zone that separates the Korean peninsula in late June.

A U.S. official told The Washington Post last week that North Korea had agreed to hand over around 55 sets of remains. Friday was suggested as a likely date for the repatriation due to its symbolic importance as the anniversary of the armistice, but the official cautioned that the date could change and that the number of remains would need to be checked after they are handed over.

If the remains are returned, there will need to be scientific testing to confirm they belong to American soldiers from the Korean War. In the past, North Korea has been accused of deliberately including non-American bones — even animal bones — in a bid to fool U.S. authorities.

If they are American, the remains will then be sent Hawaii, where the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam run by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will try to identify them. That process could well take years, U.S. officials have cautioned.

The Pentagon estimates that nearly 7,700 U.S. troops are unaccounted for from the war; among them are 5,300 believed to have been killed north of the 38th parallel, which largely coincides with the boundary between North and South Korea.

After the historic summit between the two leaders last month, Trump and Kim had specifically agreed to work together to recover U.S. remains left in North Korea, as well as the “immediate repatriation of those already identified.”

Only a few days after meeting Kim, Trump had portrayed the return of the remains as something that had already happened. “We got back our great fallen heroes, the remains,” he told a campaign rally in Minnesota. “In fact, today, already 200 have been sent back.”

However, while the U.S. military had already moved caskets into the Korean peninsula’s joint security area in anticipation, no remains had been sent back at that time. Soon, negotiations were dragging out longer than many had expected.

“That it took this long to secure such low-hanging fruit is a bad sign that North Korea intends to lean on its traditional negotiating posture,” Van Jackson, a former Pentagon official who teaches at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, said of the prospective repatriation.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was widely expected to return with remains when he visited Pyongyang for an overnight stay on July 6, but after his team was criticized by the North Korean Foreign Ministry, his visit only highlighted tensions between the United States and North Korea over the return of the remains and issues surrounding denuclearization.

On July 12, North Korean military officials left U.S. counterparts waiting for hours at the joint security area before belatedly calling to request they reschedule their pre-arranged meeting. Only after this meeting, and subsequent ones, was practical progress made.

One part of the hold-up appeared to be North Korean requests for financial payment for the remains. Though the United States has a policy of refusing to pay for the repatriation of remains, in the past it has agreed to provide some funding for expenses incurred by the North Koreans.

The last time North Korea’s military had returned likely remains of American troops to their U.S. counterparts was in 2005, when the United States halted a program that had been running since the 1990s amidst escalating tension with Pyongyang.

In 2007, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson visited North Korea on a private mission that had the approval of the Bush administration. Richardson returned with the remains of six servicemen.

The return of the remains would come after commercial satellite imagery appeared to show that North Korea had destroyed part of a satellite testing facility that was a part of the country’s missile development program. Trump, who had told reporters in June that North Korea had agreed to destroy that facility, said Tuesday that the United States appreciated the move.

