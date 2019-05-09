In this May 4, 2019 photo, A TV screen shows file footage of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (Ahn Young-Joon/AP)

North Korea launched an “unidentified projectile” on Thursday, according to South Korea’s military, marking the second such test in less than a week and raising tensions with Washington and Seoul.

“At around 4:30 p.m., today, North Korea fired an unidentified projectile in the eastern direction from Sino-ri, North Pyongan province,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding that it was still analyzing the launch.

Sino-ri is known to be a missile operating base, that the Center for Strategic and International Studies says houses medium-range ballistic missiles.

Last Saturday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised a test of multiple rocket launchers and “tactical guided weapons” from its east coast, according to state media. Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told Congress that test had involved “rockets and missiles.”

But while some experts say last week’s launch appeared to have involved a short-range ballistic missile, that has not yet been confirmed by Seoul or Washington.

North Korea declared in April 2018 that it would discontinue nuclear tests and inter-continental ballistic missile tests. But the United Nations Security Council, which has imposed steadily tighter sanctions on North Korea, has demanded Pyongyang cease any launches that use ballistic missile technology.

Read more:

North Korea announces firing of tactical guided weapon

North Korea is facing a food crisis. ‘Maximum pressure’ by the U.S. may make it worse.

U.S. spy agencies: North Korea is working on new missiles

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news