The destruction of the liaison office marks a sharp escalation from Pyongyang, which has sounded an increasingly shrill tone toward South Korea in recent weeks. South Korea on Tuesday reinforced its military preparedness and surveillance following the North’s move, the semiofficial Yonhap News Agency reported.
North Korea on Saturday threatened to blow up the facility, which had operated as a de facto embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic ties between the two nations, which have remained technically still at war since their 1953 armistice.
“Before long, a tragic scene of the useless north-south joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen,” said Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Kim Yo Jong has been taking an increasingly high-profile role in the regime this year, leading to speculation among political analysts that she is being groomed to take over from her brother one day.