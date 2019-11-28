South Korea’s military says North Korea fired two projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday. It says the projectiles were likely fired from that “super-large” rocket launcher.

It was the fourth test-launch of projectiles from the multiple rocket launcher since August.

North Korea has fired other new weapons in recent months in what some experts say is an attempt to wrest concessions from the United States in nuclear diplomacy.

