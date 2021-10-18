Pyongyang’s ballistic missile test, if confirmed, would likely violate United Nations Security Council resolutions, though it is unclear if there will be any retribution.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea launched “one unidentified ballistic missile” at 10:17 a.m. Seoul time. The Presidential Blue House said it was convening a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Tuesday that North Korea had launched two ballistic missiles, adding that it was “deeply regrettable that North Korea has successively launched missiles since last month.”
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said in a news briefing that Japanese officials believe North Korea launched two ballistic missiles, at 10:15 a.m. and 10:16 a.m. respectively, Tokyo time. Japanese officials were assessing the details.
Tuesday’s development marked Pyongyang’s fifth weapons test since September, as North Korea showcases its milestone achievements in building up its capabilities. North Korea has said its recent tests are intended for “self-defense” as the South further develops its own capabilities and holds military exercises with U.S. forces.
North Korea has also signaled it is willing to engage with its neighboring South Korea, but talks with the United States have halted since the 2019 negotiations with the Trump administration fell apart.
The Biden administration has said it is willing to resume talks with North Korean officials without preconditions but has not signaled an intention to offer the sanctions relief that Pyongyang has been demanding.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing last week that the United States has made “specific proposals” to engage North Korea and is awaiting response.