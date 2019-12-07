Song’s statement was a response to Wednesday’s condemnation by six European countries of North Korea’s 13 ballistic missile launches since May. The North Korean envoy accused the Europeans of playing “the role of pet dog of the United States in recent months.”
His comments came as prospects dim for a resumption of nuclear diplomacy between the United States and North Korea.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.