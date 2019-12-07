By Associated Press December 7, 2019 at 8:41 PM ESTSEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says it has carried out a ‘very important test’ at its long-range rocket launch site.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy