“Thermometers and hand sanitizers have been installed at the main gates, classrooms and offices, while teachers and helpers are thoroughly observing the hygiene rules and parents are advised to educate their children,” the Korean Central Broadcasting Committee said. The broadcaster encouraged people to use takeout services from restaurants while stressing hygiene rules across a range of industries “to prevent people from lowering their guards even just a little bit.”

Mindful of the threat the virus posed to the regime, North Korea instituted one of the world’s earliest and most severe lockdowns. The country closed its border with China in January, placed foreigners under effective house arrest, and severely restricted domestic travel. Britain and Germany were forced to close their embassies in Pyongyang as a result of the restrictions and their inability to rotate staff in and out of the country.

North Korea’s government claims the country has remained free of covid-19, but most experts consider that doubtful. Independent news services have reported widespread quarantines and deaths suspected to have been caused by the virus.

Photographs and videos on state media have shown many people wearing masks. A video smuggled out of the country showed a door marked “quarantine,” while loudspeakers broadcast warnings to citizens to keep their distance and maintain hygiene.

But the government has been eager to show it has the situation under control.

A video posted by state media on YouTube last month showed life continuing in Pyongyang, with a restaurant full of customers, children playing outside and people strolling, everyone wearing masks.

“The reopening of schools is a sign that North Korea has gained some confidence about infection control after months of stringent coronavirus clampdown,” said Kim Heung-kwang, a North Korean defector running a Seoul-based research group.

“[But] North Korea does not have enough medical resources to make sure the virus has been eliminated, especially due to its limited testing capacity,” he added. “North Korean people will continue to live with risks of coronavirus infection for the foreseeable future.”

If North Korea has escaped the worst of the pandemic, it hasn’t been spared the pain.

Its economy, hardly robust at the best of times, has taken a severe hit from the curbs on trade with China, the country’s economic lifeline — a headache for leader Kim Jong Un.

Trade with China fell by over 90 percent in March compared with last year, Chinese customs figures show, while prices of imports have shot up, experts and South Korean officials say.

Concerns about coronavirus may also have been the reason Kim has spent many weeks out of the public eye this year, although there has also been speculation he may have had health problems.

In April, the North Korean government announced a ban on nonessential imports from China, leading to reported panic buying in Pyongyang. It is also raising money from its wealthy elite with its first public bond issuance in 17 years, according to Daily NK.

But there are now signs of a gradual resumption of Sino-North Korean trade, people familiar with the situation at the border said.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based news outlet, reported on Monday that North Korean traders in border cities have been given permission to resume exchanges with China from mid-June.

Russia’s railway operator announced that passenger rail services with North Korea, suspended in early February, are expected to resume in July, Radio Free Asia reported.

After coming to power in late 2011, Kim had pledged to concentrate on economic development and promised his people they would “never have to tighten their belt again.” But with the economy reeling under sanctions imposed in response to Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons development, official rhetoric has shifted back to sacrifice and self-reliance.

“What does this mean politically for Kim Jong Un, who staked much of his credibility on delivering economic progress? The truth is that no one really knows,” wrote Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

“The general public may heed the state’s call to get ready for some difficult times ahead for a while, but in the longer run, it may lead to widespread discontent.”