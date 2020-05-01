Kim visited the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory on Friday, Yonhap reported, and was joined by his sister Kim Yo Jong and other aides.
“Amid the celebratory music, our beloved and respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un appeared at the building completion ceremony and cut the ribbon himself,” the North Korea radio report said.
The rumors about Kim’s ill health followed his failure to show up for celebrations of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, and a report on a South Korean website that he had undergone a cardiovascular operation and was recovering.
But South Korean officials insisted Kim was alive and still in charge of the country.
While Friday’s appearance does not prove whether or not he had suffered ill health, some officials and diplomats believe Kim may have simply been sheltering from the new coronavirus.