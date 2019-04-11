FILE - In this April 10, 2019, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Kim was elected chairman of the State Affairs Commission, and a new premier was chosen by the government’s parliament, the Korean Central News Agency reports. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) (Associated Press)

PYONGYANG, North Korea — North Korea’s parliament has re-elected the country’s leader Kim Jong Un as chairman of the State Affairs Commission and chosen a new premier.

The Korean Central News Agency reported the first session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly chose Kim Jong Un for the post because of “his outstanding ideological and theoretical wisdom and experienced and seasoned leadership.” The assembly had first elected him chairman of the commission in 2016.

The official news agency also said Friday that Kim Jae Ryong was chosen as premier of the cabinet, replacing Pak Pong Ju.

The North Korea Watch website says Kim Jae Ryong has been a longtime ruling party leader and has “held guidance officer and political management positions at industrial sites.”

Pak Pong Ju had served two separate terms as premier, from 2003 to 2007 and from 2013 to 2019, according to North Korea Watch.

