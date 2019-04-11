PYONGYANG, North Korea — North Korea’s parliament has re-elected the country’s leader Kim Jong Un as chairman of the State Affairs Commission and chosen a new premier.
The Korean Central News Agency reported the first session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly chose Kim Jong Un for the post because of “his outstanding ideological and theoretical wisdom and experienced and seasoned leadership.” The assembly had first elected him chairman of the commission in 2016.
The official news agency also said Friday that Kim Jae Ryong was chosen as premier of the cabinet, replacing Pak Pong Ju.
The North Korea Watch website says Kim Jae Ryong has been a longtime ruling party leader and has “held guidance officer and political management positions at industrial sites.”
Pak Pong Ju had served two separate terms as premier, from 2003 to 2007 and from 2013 to 2019, according to North Korea Watch.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.