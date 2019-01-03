The flag of North Korea flutters in front of its embassy in Rome, Italy, Jan. 3, 2019. (Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters)

North Korea’s top diplomat in Italy has gone into hiding, South Korea’s intelligence officials told lawmakers on Thursday.

Jo Song Gil, the acting North Korean ambassador to Rome, disappeared from the official residence in what would be the latest in a growing list of defections by Pyongyang’s envoys.

The high-profile escape would be a humiliating blow to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un who seeks to establish himself as a legitimate leader with global standing following a year of unprecedented diplomatic outreach.

South Korean lawmaker Kim Min-ki briefed reporters about Jo’s possible defection based on information shared by Seoul’s spy agency in a closed-door hearing.

According to Kim, Jo and his wife went missing without notice before the end of his term scheduled for late November.

Kim said that in the two months since his disappearance, Jo hasn’t contacted South Korea’s National Intelligence Agency, suggesting he is seeking asylum in a different country.

A press officer said the Italian Foreign Ministry had no record of the defection, but added that “we don’t have the grounds even for denying it.” The ministry said it had been notified by the North Koreans six weeks ago that Jo was leaving his post.

Officials at the North Korean embassy in Rome could not immediately be reached for comment.

A report in the South Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo on Thursday said Jo applied for asylum to an unspecified Western country, citing an unidentified diplomatic source. The source told JoongAng that the Italian government is “protecting him in a safe place” but “agonizing” over the next step. Jo, 48, is believed to be a son or son-in-law of a high-level official in North Korea, the report claimed citing an unnamed expert.

North Korean authorities are extremely sensitive about defections and only grant overseas travel to citizens deemed most loyal to the regime.

Jo has been the acting envoy in Rome since October 2017 after Italy expelled then-Ambassador Mun Jong Nam to protest North Korea’s nuclear test in violation of U.N. sanctions.

The last senior North Korean envoy known to have defected was Thae Yong Ho, who left his post as deputy ambassador to Britain in 2016. Thae said he defied a call back to Pyongyang to seek a better future for his children. North Korea claimed that Thae defected to avoid punishment after committing sex crimes.

Stefano Pitrelli in Rome contributed to this report.

Read more:

A new generation of North Korean defectors is thriving

North Korean soldier who defected last year says he thought war with U.S. was inevitable

They were promised a ‘paradise’ in North Korea. They are now suing.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news