North Korean official Kwon Jong Gun on Thursday accused the U.S. of trying to resume joint aerial drills with South Korea next month.
Kwon says Pyongyang “will never remain an onlooker” to “the reckless military moves.”
Kwon refers to the annual Vigilant Ace drills, which Washington and Seoul suspended last year.
Seoul says the allies will conduct adjusted forms of drills but didn’t elaborate.
