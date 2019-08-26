BANGKOK — Police in Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket said Monday that a Norwegian man charged with manslaughter in the death of a British tourist has been released on 400,000 baht ($13,070) bail but is barred from leaving the country, with his passport confiscated.

Police Maj. Techin Deethongon said 54-year-old Roger Bullman was also charged with violent trespass in connection with the death early last Wednesday morning of 34-year-old Amitpal Singh Bajaj, who was on vacation with his Singaporean wife and his 2-year-old son. The parties involved had adjacent rooms.

Manslaughter is punishable by 3 to 15 years imprisonment in Thailand and the trespass charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Techin said the victim’s widow and son had returned with his corpse to Singapore, where they reside.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.