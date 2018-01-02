KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a district police chief has been killed in a Taliban attack in the western Farah province.

Iqbal Bahir, the spokesman for Farah’s police chief, says two other policemen were wounded in the late Monday night attack in Pusht-e Rod district.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, in the eastern Nangarhar province at least one civilian was killed and 14 others wounded Monday during a battle between the Afghan security forces and insurgents, said Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

The forces used both ground and air forces against the Islamic States fighters, killing dozens in the Haska Mena district, added Khogyani.

Both women and children the among those who wounded, said Inamullah Miakhial, a spokesman at the local hospital.

