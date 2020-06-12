The United States blamed the IS affiliate for a horrific attack last month on a maternity hospital in the capital that killed 24 people, including two infants and several new mothers.
Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the region earlier this week trying to resuscitate a U.S. peace deal with the Taliban which it is expected would eventually enlist the insurgent group in the fight against the IS affiliate.
