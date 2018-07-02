QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani government official says gunmen killed six paramilitary troops and wounded two in an ambush on a security convoy in the country’s southwest.

Hasil Khan, a local administrator in Awaran district of Baluchistan province, says the convoy came under an attack by gun fire and rocket-propelled grenades in the district’s Mashki area on Monday.

He says the convoy was on patrol when the attack happened and that a search is underway for the attackers.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but the blame will likely fall on Baluch separatists fighting in the region.

Islamic militants also operate in Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of low level insurgency for over a decade. The separatists demand a larger share of provincial resources or complete autonomy from Islamabad.

