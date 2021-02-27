Solangi said the slain militants were involved in attacks on police and security forces in South Waziristan and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest. He said the two men entered Sindh province in recent days and had been under surveillance of security agencies.
Pakistani militants have in recent months stepped up attacks on security forces in the former tribal regions in northwest and southwestern Baluchistan province, raising concerns that insurgents are regrouping in various parts of the country.
