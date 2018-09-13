KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says Taliban attacks have killed at least 10 soldiers and two policemen.

Provincial council chief Farid Bakhtawar in Farah province says that Taliban fighters tried to overrun the army base in Pusht Road district early on Thursday morning.

He says they were using artillery to attack the troops and at least 10 soldiers were killed and three wounded in the four-hour-long gun battle.

Also 22 Taliban were killed, and another Taliban attack on a police security post in Bala Buluk district Farah province killed three policemen. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

Elsewhere A car bomb exploded in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, wounding two civilians, said army spokesman Abdul Qadir Bahadorzai.

