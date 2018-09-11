HYDERABAD, India — Officials say a bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of south India has plunged off a road, killing at least 23 people. More than 20 others were injured.

Narendar, a local official who uses only one name, says the driver lost control as he tried to avoid another bus on the crowded road leading from the popular temple Anjaneya Swamy in Telangana state.

He says at least 27 people were injured and a probe has been ordered into the cause of the accident.

