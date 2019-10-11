Provincial police spokesman Mubariz Atal says a bomb planted outside a mosque in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, exploded soon after worshippers had finished their weekly Friday prayers.
All three explosive devises appeared to be remotely detonated.
No group claimed responsibility, but both the Islamic State affiliate and the Taliban operate in the area.
