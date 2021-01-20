Three officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to media on the record. No group claimed responsibility but similar attacks in the past have been carried out by Baluch separatist groups.
Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups often stage attacks to press their demands for independence.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.