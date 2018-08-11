TOKYO — Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in Okinawa vowing to stop a planned U.S military base relocation on the southern Japanese island.

They paid tribute to Gov. Takeshi Onaga, who died last week after leading Okinawa’s anti-U.S. military base movement since elected in 2014. He had promised to prevent the central government from bulldozing a contentious relocation of U.S. Marine Corps air station to a less populated part of Okinawa. He also criticized Tokyo for neglecting Okinawa’s will and was preparing to revoke a landfill permit issued by his predecessor.

Deputy Gov. Kiichiro Jahana, representing Onaga at Saturday’s rally, says he will follow through a revocation process.

About half of the 50,000 American troops in Japan are stationed on Okinawa.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.