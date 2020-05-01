Government investigators had reached the village in Rolpa district on Friday but were unable to retrieve the bodies because of safety concerns. Villagers were also angry and protesting the deaths.
Nepal’s communist insurgency began in 1996 and ended a decade later after the rebels entered a United Nations-monitored peace process. Some 17,000 people are believed to have been killed in the fighting.
Rolpa district, located 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kathmandu, was the rebel stronghold during the fighting.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.