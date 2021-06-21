Earlier Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would prefer to see fans in the stands but said if the pandemic situation worsens, banning any from attending is “definitely a possibility.”
"I think that's obvious from the standpoint of making safety and security our utmost priority,” he said, according to the Kyodo News Agency.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike also said the decision to allow in limited numbers of spectators might have to be revisited if the infection situation worsens dramatically.
Organizers banned spectators coming from abroad back in March. The decision to allow in limited numbers of domestic fans is controversial, given that government’s own scientific advisers warned last week that allowing anyone into venues would increase covid risks in Japan, where vaccination rates remain low among people under 65.
But the restrictions will leave many ticket holders disappointed and present organizers with a last-minute logistical challenge in deciding who to let in.
Organizers say they have sold tickets for an average of 42 percent of venue capacity, but exact proportions will vary widely across events.
Tickets are likely to be almost sold out for the opening and closing ceremonies and for popular track and field events in the Olympic Stadium, for example, which has a capacity of 68,000 people, and the limit of 10,000 will leave many fans disappointed.
But the government’s painfully slow start to its covid vaccination program left organizers with little choice but to limit or ban spectators.
A group of medical experts said last week the “least risky” and most desirable option would be to ban spectators entirely.
“There is a risk the movement of people and opportunities to interact during the Olympics will spread infections and strain the medical system,” the experts, led by the government’s most senior health adviser Shigeru Omi, said in a report issued on Friday.
If spectators were to be let in, the expert panel recommended a cap below 10,000 and they should not be allowed to travel from other prefectures.
In the end, though, organizers decided to overrule that advice. Japan and the IOC are extremely keen to showcase the Games as a symbol of humankind’s “victory” over the pandemic, an argument that would have been harder to make in empty venues.
The risk, though, is the Games leave behind a deadly legacy of rising infections inside Japan, or that the pandemic undermines the integrity of the sporting competition.
Those risks were sharply underlined on Saturday when a vaccinated member of Uganda’s team tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Japan on Saturday.
Uganda’s team had all been vaccinated with AstraZeneca shots and tested negative for the virus before departure, Japanese media reported, quoting an unnamed government official.
The International Olympic Committee says over 80 percent of the 11,090 athletes arriving for the Games have been or will be vaccinated by the time they arrive in the Olympic Village, while between 70 and 80 percent of the journalists and media representatives arriving from abroad will be vaccinated.
But the news from the Ugandan camp will raise concerns that this isn’t enough to eliminate the risks.
“Let’s all wait a minute,” opposition lawmaker Renho Saito said on Twitter over the weekend. “This time, nine people arrived. For the Olympics, 100,000 people will be arriving. This is no time to be talking about how this will be a moving experience for our children.”
Japan’s covid-19 vaccination drive has finally kicked into gear in recent weeks. So far, around 29 million doses have been delivered, with nearly 17 percent of the population having received at least one vaccine dose. The government hopes to have fully vaccinated almost all over 65s by the end of July.
On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga partially lifted a state of emergency over Tokyo and several other prefectures, after a slowdown in the rate of new infections, but authorities have still left some restrictions in place on restaurants and bars in what they call a “quasi state of emergency.”
Japan has allowed limited numbers of spectators to attend sporting events throughout most of the pandemic, albeit with bans on singing, shouting and even flag-waving, and intermittent restrictions on the sale of alcohol, with studies showing no evidence of significantly increased transmission of the virus.
Caps on spectators have shifted according to the state of the pandemic, with 24,219 fans attending soccer’s Levain Cup final in Tokyo’s National Stadium in January.
Before the pandemic, demand for tickets for the Games had been extremely high, with a series of domestic lotteries vastly oversubscribed.
Organizers had sold around 4.45 million Olympics tickets domestically and 600,000 to overseas fans before the Games were postponed, but those numbers have since fallen back.
Organizers received around 810,000 requests for domestic refunds at the end of last year, and in March decided to ban all spectators from overseas, although they have yet to refund them their money.
Ugandan Olympian tests positive for virus upon arrival in Japan, the first detection as athletes head to Tokyo